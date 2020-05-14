Kim Kardashian Celebrates 170M Followers On Instagram With Stunning Picture; See Post

The beauty mogul and reality show star, Kim Kardashian is considered one of the most influential names in Hollywood. Apart from being known for her controversial statements on her reality show, Kim is also a bonafide fashionista as she keeps treating her fans with several pictures from photoshoots on her social media. Recently, Kim took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning picture, however, the TV Czarina shared an exciting piece of news with the picture. Read details.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and celebrated her 170 Million followers on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared, Kim can be seen donning a green skin-tight frock dress, with a bra-style neckline that was brown and burgundy hued. Kim wore her tresses back into a long braid with nude lipstick, adding smokey brown eye shadow. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian wrote: “170 million WOW I love you guys all so much!💚💛🧡❤️”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Only recently, Kim once again came under the radar for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same. The 39-year-old reality star heated up Instagram with a series of snaps from a photoshoot where she is seen posing in a snake print outfit. However, the picture became the talk of the day on the internet, as Kim received immense criticism for her ‘failed’ Photoshop skills. Fans claimed that they could see a finger-popping out from her hair.

As seen in the picture shared, Kim is seen posing in a snakeskin strapless bra and a matching piece of material draped over her waist. Accessorising the look, Kim Kardashian donned brunette hair along with animal print nails. With the picture shared, Kim wrote: “Venomous”. Take a look:

From #kimkardashian mood board. The original photo was in French Vogue in 1969 by Franco Rubartelli pic.twitter.com/VRYqXGp58K — xgirl (@xgirlllllll) May 5, 2020

Keeping up with the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020.

