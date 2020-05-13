Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Poke Fun At Kourtney, Fans Enraged

In the very first week of KUWTK season 18, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian got involved in a brawl. The catfight was followed by Kourtney refusing to shoot for some days. However, it seems that was not the end of it. In a bonus clip from KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian said some mean things about Kourtney Kardashian and this did not sit well with the fans.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian bad-mouth Kourtney Kardashian

In the video, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were sitting at lunch with Scott Disick. The latter is Kourtney Kardashian's ex-beau and also the father of her three children. Kim revealed that she had tried reaching Kourtney after their 'bloody' brawl.

Khloe also added that she had texted Kourtney saying, "Hey Mike — Mike Tyson — how you doing?" and she replied back with a "Hey Tony". Khloe said she was sure the older Kardashian apparently did not know who Mike Tyson was. Khloe Kardashian went on to say that if she had not reached out to Kourtney Kardashian, the latter might not even have approached her. This Khloe found to be "crazy".

At this, Kim Kardashian laughed and said how Kourtney had asked her to meet that very evening after the fight. Kim thought it was because both of them were supposed to be at the same fitting session the next day. Khloe pointed out that it was exactly what she was talking about.

Scott Disick also spoke up at this point. He was worried about the awkwardness since Kim and Kourtney were planning a holiday to Armenia with their children. Khloe Kardashian further added that she felt Kourtney only talked to her because they had a deadline, else she would not have.

Talking about their fight, Kim added that she was worried about getting scars from Kourtney's scratches. She also revealed that their mother, Kris still had scars from the times when Kourtney had scratched her. Scott chimed in again and said they would know what scars if only he took off his shirt.

All these conversations did not sit well with the fans. They felt bitter towards the two Kardashian sisters and did not appreciate the things that were said about the older Kardashian in the clip. Take a look:

