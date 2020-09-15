Swamy Lauds Rajnath Singh's Parliament Speech, Asks China To Forgo '1962 Perception'

Appraising Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in the Parliament on Tuesday over the ongoing dispute with China, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy stated that it was 'precise' and removed his doubts on the Government's stance. Swamy also expressed that the Chinese should let go of their '1962 global perception' and identify the BJP-led government in India as a stronger force. The former Union Minister had previously raised concerns over the 5-point consensus reached between India and China and highlighted that it doesn't mention about 'Status Quo Ante' in Ladakh.

Rajnath’s speech today in LS was precise&removed my doubts on the Government’s stance confounded by EAM’s Five Point Agreement with the Chinese. My view is that the Chinese leadership should cut its losses of its 1962 global perception& know BJP in its true nationalist colour. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 15, 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 10, met with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Both the leaders had then arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve the heightened border tensions at the LAC.

READ | Rajnath Singh In Parliament: India Remains Committed To Peaceful Resolution Of LAC Dispute

Issuing a statement regarding the consensus, the MEA observed that the ongoing situation at the LAC is not beneficial for any of the two countries, adding that "dialogue" should continue to "quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions." Jaishankar and Wang Yi also agreed that both sides "shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity."

READ | Def Min Rajnath Singh Makes Statement On LAC Faceoff In LS, Affirms Faith In Armed Forces

Rajnath Singh in Parliament

Making a statement on the LAC situation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Observing that the violent conduct of Chinese troops was a violation of all past agreements, he informed the MPs that India has done counter deployments in the area to safeguard the border.

READ | 'Nice Of Him To Send..': Subramanian Swamy Shares PM Modi's Birthday Letter To Him

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that India remains committed to resolving the disputes peacefully. Singh mentioned his recent meeting with China's Defence Minister in Moscow and stated that he has told his counterpart that India is determined to protect its 'sovereignty and territorial' integrity. The Raksha Mantri also highlighted that the Centre has, in the past few years, increased its border infrastructure to provide better logistical support to the armed forces.

READ | India & China Reach 5-point Consensus Amid LAC Tensions As Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi