Kim Kardashian Made Major Fashion Statements With THESE Snakeskin Print Outfits

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian West is known for her beautiful looks and style. Fans have always complimented Kim Kardashian for her beauty and fashion. Read more to know.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has millions of fans on Instagram and she needs no introduction. The actor is quite active on social media and she certainly knows how to break the Internet. The social media queen is often seen in different attires and recently she was seen adorning a snakeskin outfit. Let us take a look at some of her pictures where she wore a snakeskin attire.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian's House Has The Most Opulent Bathroom Imaginable, See Pics

Kim Kardashian West's snakeskin outfits

Kim Kardashian is wearing an off-shoulder gown in this picture. Her gown was complimented with two colours and textures, half of the gown is in pink colour while the other half of the gown has snake detailing. To complete her outfit, she sported mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. She donned the outfit during Christmas Eve 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death With A Heartfelt Post, Says 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Kim Kardashian is wearing a grey colour deep neck jumpsuit. She has kept her hair loose and wavy. The fashionista completed her look by wearing nude makeup and Kim looks extremely beautiful in the tight snakeskin attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian's Instagram Photos That Broke The Internet & Went Viral

Kim Kardashian is wearing a sleeveless crop top with a plunging neckline and she paired it with a bodycon skirt. To complete her look, she opted to go for nude makeup, a long, thick copped coloured bracelet and black shades.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Family Portraits Are Sure To Make Fans Fall In Love With Them

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

 

 

