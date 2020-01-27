Kim Kardashian Mourns Kobe Bryant's Death With A Heartfelt Post, Says 'My Heart Is Heavy'

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left for his heavenly abode on Sunday night, as his private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the mountains of Calabasas, USA. Reportedly, the 41-year-old was travelling with four other people in his private helicopter on Sunday before it crashed close to Los Angeles. Tragically, Kobe Bryant's 13 -year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore, also died in the crash.

While fans across the world shared their condolences over the sad news, celebrities, too, took to their social media platforms to share their grief for the affected family. Recently, Kim Kardashian penned down a heartfelt note, expressing her sorrow over Kobe Bryant and GiGi's death. Here are the details.

Kim Kardashian mourns Kobe Bryant's death with a heartfelt social media post

Recently, Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, expressed her sorrow and grief over Kobe Bryant and GiGi's untimely death on her official social media handles. As seen in the black and white, the picture shared by Kim Kardashian, Kobe Bryant can be seen planting a kiss on Gianna's forehead. With the picture shared, Kim Kardashian shared that she can't imagine what Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant is going through. Kardashian also wrote that she cries every time she thinks about Kobe's family.

Kim Kardashian captioned the image as "My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend". Take a look at the picture shared by Kim Kardashian:

My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/U3osyw6Pzu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 27, 2020

(Promo Image: Kima Kardashian Instagram)

