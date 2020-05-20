Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out For Being 'offensive' And 'inaccurate' In Latest Post

Kim Kardashian recently found herself at the receiving end of criticisms as fans accused her of racism in the wake her latest social media post. This comes after Kim promoted the latest line from her shapewear brand SKIMS and got pointed out for being ‘culturally out of touch’. Read details.

Kim Kardashian, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Twitter handle to promote the recent launch of SKIMS. The American television Czarina shared a series of pictures which featured several models donning ‘nude’ coloured face masks with inners.

Shop @SKIMS Face Masks in 5 shades of Nudes at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/BxyieouxJG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

However, Kim Kardashian got called by dozens of internet users, as a black mask was advertised as a 'nude' option for a dark-skinned woman. Take a look at how fans reacted to Kim’s post:

You literally made the black models mask TOTALLY BLACK. You do realize black people aren’t the color black like white people aren’t paper white? The other skin tones are fine but why couldn’t you make a dark brown color? — Liz (@wednesdaycxfe) May 16, 2020

The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch. — MARCEY LINDSEY (@MARCEYLINDSEY) May 16, 2020

The only one that's right is the middle shade. The white one isn't nude for a white person either. — LuLu🦩 (@Lilou55233119) May 16, 2020

This comes after Kim came under the radar once again for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same. The 39-year-old reality television star shared on Instagram a series of snaps from a photoshoot where she is seen posing in a snake print outfit. However, the picture became the talk of the day on the internet, as Kim received immense criticism for her ‘failed’ Photoshop skills.

As seen in the picture shared, Kim is seen posing in a snakeskin strapless top and a matching piece of material draped over her waist. Accessorising the look, Kim Kardashian donned brunette hair along with animal print nails. With the picture, Kim wrote “Venomous” in the caption.

YALL KIM KARDASHIAN'S LATEST PHOTOSHOOT IS EDITED SKSJSKSK THE NAILS AT HER HAIRKSKSKKSKSKS pic.twitter.com/afJ4nBxXhZ — Danial (@repugodtion) May 4, 2020

All about Kim's show- Keeping up with the Kardashians

Meanwhile, Kim is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. The show debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020.

