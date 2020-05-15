Kim Kardashian's Different Hairstyles Over The Last 10 Years To Take Cues From

Kim Kardashian manages to pull off all the stylish looks like a complete diva. Apart from her outfits and her on-point makeup, Kim Kardashian is popular for her hairstyles. Over the years, the model has managed to transform and experiment with her hairstyles. Here's an overview of her hairstyles over the last 10 years:

Kim Kardashian's hairstyles over the 10 years

2010

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

In 2010, Kim Kardashian was spotted at a public event in a wavy hairstyle as she parted her hair in the middle and let her long hair down. She went for a minimal makeup look to go with her outfit and hair.

2011

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

In 2011, yet again Kim Kardashian proved that she was a complete diva as she made an appearance in public with a new hairstyle. She opted for bangs to go with her long straight hair.

2012

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

In 2012, Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in short hair. She parted her gorgeous locks from the side and wore large earrings that made her look stunning.

2013

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

In 2013, Kim Kardashian coloured her hair blonde as she made a public appearance. This look of Kim Kardashian was most loved by her fans as they saw her in a different avatar.

2014

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

Kim Kardashian went back to her brunette self in the year 2014. She made an appearance in a black dress with a plunging neckline and went for shorter hair.

2015

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

Yet again, in 2016, Kim Kardashian cut her hair shorter and went back to a blonde hairstyle. Kim Kardashian kept this hairstyle for really long and most of her fans loved her new look.

2017

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

For her MET Gala look in 2017, Kim Kardashian dyed her hair black which contrasted her beautiful white outfit. Many assumed the blunt hairstyle that the actor went for, was a wig. However, the diva managed to pull off her look with nude lips and minimal makeup.

2018

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

In a public appearance in 2008, Kim Kardashian went for cornrows. By this time, the TV personality had managed to grow her hair back and kept it long for pretty long. This hairstyle of Kim Kardashian was one of her best looks so far.

2019

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

In 2019, for an event, Kim Kardashian stepped up her game in a gorgeous black dress that made heads turn. Moreover, the luscious long hair let down giving her a wet look, made her look even more endeavouring.

2020

Source: Getty Images/YouTube

After several years of keeping her hair jet black, Kim Kardashian went for a blonde look. She was spotted out and about in the city as she walked in her casual clothes, her lovely hair left open.

