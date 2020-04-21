Kim Kardashian Gets Compared To Penelope Cruz In THIS Throwback Picture

Kim Kardashian is one celeb who never fails to treat her fans with some beautiful throwback picture of hers on social media which often takes one on a trip down memory lane. Recently, Kim Kardashian's fragrance line, KWK Fragrance shared a lovely throwback picture of hers along with her mother Kris Jenner. The picture was taken from Kim Kardashian's high school prom day which took place in the year 1996. The picture had Kim Kardashian looking beautiful in her prom delight. While fans could not stop admiring her beauty, a fan even compared Kim Kardashian to Penelope Cruz in the picture.

One of the fans compared Kim Kardashian with Penelope Cruz in the post

One of the fans wrote under Kim Kardashian's post saying, 'I thought it was Kris Jenner with Penelope Cruz'. It is needless to say that Kim Kardashian's gorgeous prom get-up slightly bears an uncanny resemblance to Penelope Cruz. Kim Kardashian can be seen flaunting her smokey eyes and light lip shade. However, it is Kim Kardashian's hairdo which screams drama. Her mother, Kris Jenner can be seen opting for a black blazer along with an elegant neckpiece. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's throwback picture.

Kim Kardashian recently shared a throwback picture from her 7th grade

It seems like Kim is on a spree of sharing some beautiful throwback pictures recently. Apart from her prom picture, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared another picture from her 7th grade yearbook recently. The picture has Kim flaunting her beautiful wavy curls. She can be seen donning a white shirt and black blazer in the picture. Even with the pensive expression, Kim can be seen looking super adorable in the picture.

