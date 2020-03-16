Penelope Cruz Declares Support For Johnny Depp Amidst His Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

The legal conflict between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has been making highlights for quite a while now. In 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit of $50 million against Heard after she accused him of domestic abuse in 2018. Now, actor Penelope Cruz has come to the defence of her co-star, Johnny Depp in a declaration. Read to know what she said-

Penelope Cruz defends Johnny Depp

Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp have starred in three films together. The movies were Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express. The Academy Award winner Cruz now come in support of Depp in a declaration, as per reports. She praised her co-star in it and mentioned that he is a kind person.

According to reports, Penelope Cruz started the declaration by mentioning that she met Johnny Depp when she was 19-years-old. Depp was in Madrid and filmmaker Pedro Almodovar introduced the two. She stated that the only sentences she knew to say in English at that time were, ‘how are you’ and ‘I want to work with Johnny Depp.’ Providing support to the actor, Cruz mentioned that she has seen Johnny in so many situations and he is always kind to everyone around. She reportedly also mentioned that he is one of the most generous people she knows.

Penelope Cruz further stated that during six months of her first pregnancy, she spent every single day with Johnny Depp while they shot Pirates of the Caribbean. She and her husband will never forget the sweetness, protection, and kindness Depp treated her with during every single step of that process. Ending the declaration, Penelope Cruz added that they love Johnny Depp very much and she feels lucky to have someone so special in their lives.

However, Penelope Cruz is not the only one who supports Johnny Depp. Earlier, Depp’s ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder had also filed a declaration claiming that the allegations made by Amber Heard were completely wrong. The two declarations might prove important for Johnny Depp for his legal cases against the Aquaman star.

