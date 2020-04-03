Kim Kardashian Hammered By Netizens For Posting About Her Armenia Trip Amid Coronavirus

The popular stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians baptized their children in August 2019 in Armenia. Before the trip, Kim announced that she had plans to visit the country with her sister and was having a really hard time getting out of the airport without being overrun by fans on her way out. The two sisters visited Armenia with their children Saint, Psalm, North, Penelope and Reign. The children were baptized in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

This was their second trip as Kim and her sister Khloe paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in 2015. That year marked the 100th anniversary of the tragedy. The episode of the duo baptizing the kids has only just aired and so taking to social media, Kim Kardashian West exclaimed how she absolutely loved the trip and in a series of tweets went on to pinpoint the details of their stay there. However, the updates were not well received by netizens who felt it was quite 'insensitive', that the celebrity was discussing about her trip amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Read her tweets below-

Kim K tweets about her Armenia trip amid COVID-19

Our trip to Armenia was the best!!! 🇦🇲 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2020

I love the photo shoot we did in Armenia with Jackie Nickerson. Those images will last forever and we have the best memories ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 3, 2020

Several social media users were left unhappy with Kim Kardashian tweeted about her trip. "People are dying Kim", "Can we please be a little sensitive?", "This is absolutely not done", were some of the comments that were left on her post. Read below-

No one cares Kim😒 — BreketeKingdomAdvocate🔱🔱 (@ib_eeee) April 3, 2020

Oh Im sorry us poor people are stuck int he house trying to survive a deadly pandemic. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LX6P4GQiZn — After Hours (@Quotemeorelse) April 3, 2020

