Kim Kardashian And Kourtney Kardashian's Fight Ends Up Making Kris Jenner Cry

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian recently had a huge fight on the latest episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians. The two sisters broke into a fight in the first episode of the season. Their intense fight had left the audience in shock. In the latest interview with Jimmy Fallow through a video chat, Kim revealed that her mother Kris Jenner cried after watching her fight with her sister on a public platform.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's fight hurts mother Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian added that her mother Kris Jenner was upset with their actions and questioned what is happening between the two. According to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner also could not believe what she was seeing. The arguments between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian began when Kourtney expressed her views for not wanting to appear on the show anymore. Following this issue, the two sisters had a long verbal fight about Kourtney’s attitude towards the show. Things got ugly when the celebrity sisters broke into a full-blown fistfight.

Khloe Kardashian tried to solve things between Kim and Kourtney by trying to reason with them. However, things had gotten far out of hand and beyond control. Kim Kardashian added in the interview that she too felt that the fight was intense. Kim Kardashian added that she does not usually resort to violence but according to her, Kourtney scratched her very hard. It was due to this Kim Kardashian lost her calm and got violent.

Kim Kardashian also claimed that she was bleeding and the cameras did not get to capture that part. However, in conclusion to this issue, Kim Kardashian added that things are obviously fine between Kourtney and her now. However, Kim did add that Kourtney Kardashian needs to take some time off the show, as it would prove to be better for her.

