Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Attend Son Saint Soccer Game In Tarzana

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were recently spotted in the same vicinity to watch their son Saint West's soccer game in Tarzana. In the photos that have been making the rounds on the Internet, the reality TV star was seen sitting in a foldable chair with her son Saint seated on her lap. Meanwhile, the rapper was spotted standing at a distance behind them.

In the photos, it was noticed that the ex-spouses did not make any eye contact or try to strike up a conversation with each other. As there were no signs of hostility or tension between the two, fans speculated that the duo have been co-parenting their children with utmost dedication. As per TMZ, Kim and Kanye engaged in a small conversation during their son's football game and interacted whenever Saint was on the field.

Therefore, it was presumed that the two have been on decent terms despite their divorce. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West show up at certain events for their children, especially sports-related. During the soccer game, both Kim and Ye sported an all-black look. The reality star complemented her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saint was seen wearing his sports uniform. Later, the two were seen with their kid near a vending cart to get some snacks. Check some of their photos from Sanit's soccer game below:

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala 2023 in a custom-made pearl outfit. Sharing her pictures from the fashion event on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Thank you so much @schiaparelli and @danielroseberry for making my pearly Met dreams come true. 50,000 pearls!!! And to @lorraineschwartz for the prettiest diamonds." Soon after she made the post, fans posted their reactions. A fan wrote, "It’s beautiful kind of reminds me of her playboy shoot with all the pearls." Check her photos below:

About Kim Kardashian-Kanye West relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met for the first time back in 2000 and started dating in 2011. After having four children, they decided to part ways and got divorced in 2022. However, the two have been on good terms and have also dated other people since their split.