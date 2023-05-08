Kim Kardashian Throws Firefighter-themed Bash On Son Psalm's 4th Birthday

Kim Kardashian recently surprised her son Psalm West with an extravagant birthday party. The birthday bash was themed after US firefighters, and the mother-son duo both wore fireman jackets. The birthday bash was organised at Kim Kardashian’s mansion in Calabasas, California.

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram in order to give glimpses of Psalm's birthday party. It featured decorations and snacks which depicted firemen, flames and Dalmatians. Psalm’s siblings North West, Saint West and Chicago West were also present at the party, while Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson along with their daughter True Thompson also attended the bash in firefighter outfits.

Natalie Halcro, who is a friend of Kim Kardashian, planned the party. Members from the Santa Fe Springs fire department also attended the event and brought their original final truck from 1958. Khloe and Kim also rode the firetruck along with North and her siblings. Check out the clips from the birthday bash below.

Kim Kardashian went above and beyond for Psalm West's 4th birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/z0WyKxtvkI — Episodes (@episodesent) May 7, 2023

Kylie with Khloe, Kim and North via kimandnorth’s TikTok, at Psalm’s birthday party today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/7lxhsSMnQV — Kylie Jenner Source (@kyliajennur) May 6, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunite at Met Gala 2023

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson reunited with his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023. Several fans of the ex-couple took to social media and reacted to the unexpected meet and greet. Kim and Pete’s sudden meeting happened approximately nine months after the two had decidedly called it quits with each other. Their relationship had also blossomed after Kim Kardashian’s separation from the American rapper Kanye West. Check out their candid moments shared below.

usher, kim kardashian, and pete davidson at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/Uw66iwPQLh — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) May 2, 2023

For the Met Gala appearance, Pete opted for a Fendi T-shirt, black trenchcoat and leather pants. Kim, on the other hand, was dressed in a Schiaparelli corseted dress laden with pearls. In the pictures, both Kim and Pete were seen having a friendly discussion and gave a smile to each other.