Drake Features Kim Kardashian Talking Of Divorce With Kanye West In New Song

Rapper Drake recently shared a new single, which features celebrity Kim Kardashian supposedly speaking of her divorce from rapper Kanye West. In the Certified Lover Boy rapper's latest single, Search & Rescue, the sample of a conversation between Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner is featured. The conversation belongs to the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in 2021. The SKIMS founder contemplates her journey, and the subsequent unhappiness she felt.

Kanye West's former wife said in the song, "I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy." Her mother can be heard replying, "Okay, that's fair." Kim then added, "Yep, I saw it on the internet." Drake previously posted a preview of the song last week. The cover art for the song was subsequently shared on Instagram as well, which featured Drake and a woman who looked similar to Kim Kardashian wearing bike helmets. Check out the rapper's post below.

More on Search & Rescue

The latest song from the One Dance singer features lyrics related to the journey of a rich artist trying to find love. He can be heard singing in the chorus, "I need someone to be patient with me/ Someone to get money with, not take it from me/ Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me/ I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be." The song has been produced by BNYX, Noah 40 Shebib, Lil Yachty and Wesley Curtis. It remains to be seen whether Kanye West will react to the collaboration between Drake and his estranged wife.

Search & Rescue is the latest release from the Canadian rapper after releasing two studio albums in 2022, namely Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper recently toured with fellow rapper J. Cole, headlining South Carolina's Dreamville Festival. He is set to embark on a tour with 21 Savage in June.