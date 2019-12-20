Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Most Loved-up Photos; See Pics

The couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seen at many events together. The couple has been together for over 6 to 7 years now. Their fans have noticed, despite coming to events they only have eyes for each other. Their carpet pictures are most loved as they are seen hugging and stealing kisses. Kim Kardashian is always seen giggling like a schoolgirl.

Their fans look at them as a power couple and call them couple goals. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been together for many years but they opened up about their in the year 2012. They welcomed their first child in 2013 and officially got married in 2014. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids now and are a happy family for six members.

Kim Kardashian- Kanye West most-loved pictures

Kanye West is one of the most popular and successful American rapper, singer and songwriter. The rapper has won himself 21 Grammy awards, throughout his career. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, is an American model, stylist and an actor. She sued to style Paris Hilton but received recognition after her family started appearing in the reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians. In 2015, Time magazine recognised her as one of the 100 most influential people. In 2016, Vogue even recognised her as a pop culture phenomenon.

