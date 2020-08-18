Kim Kardashian, Monica Team Up In Support Of 2002 Nightclub Murder Accused Corey Miller

As per the recent developments, Hollywood fashion mogul Kim Kardashian West and songstress Monica Denise have teamed up to urge officials to free rapper Corey Miller from prison. Kim Kardashian West, who has been quite vocal about the prison reforms for the past few years, took to her Twitter handle to gather support for the release of Corey Miller.

In her recent tweets, Kim mentioned that Corey was sentenced to life prison and if his trial had happened today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.

Kim tweets in support of Corey

More so, Kim Kardashian claimed that since Corey Miller’s trial, witnesses have recanted and new evidence of his potential innocence has emerged. Adding to the same, Kim Kardashian West mentioned that there are rumours doing rounds that jurors are being pressured into voting to convict. In another tweet, Kim mentioned that the actual person, who has committed the crime should be convicted and Corey should be returned home to his kids.

Replying to the previous tweet, Kim mentioned that she has teamed with Monica, Jessica Jackson, and Erin Haney to bring justice to Correy. Popularly known as C-Murder, Corey was arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. He is currently serving his sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Kim on the professional front

Meanwhile, Kim is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians which is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020. Kim is also the owner of the Shapewear brand, SKIMS.

