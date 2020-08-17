Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Working On Their Marriage At A Lavish Colorado Resort

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have rented out a luxurious resort in Colorado. It is said to be in an attempt to resolve issues that they are facing in their marriage. The couple has decided to spend time together and with their kids at a picturesque location.

Kim and Kanye working on their marriage at lavish Colorado resort

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have rented out an entire 500-acre former cattle ranch to spend quality time together and enjoy their break without any disturbance. Earlier this week, the couple left Colorado’s Dunton River Camp for the luxurious resort along with Delores river. Situated deep in the San Juan Mountains, the Wests rented out the whole place for a whopping $43K per night, as reported by a tabloid news website. The hefty price gave the family exclusive access to the resort’s cabins, campfires, hiking trails, hot springs and everything else required for an ideal getaway.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s latest family vacation follows a weeklong trip to the Dominican Republic. Kanye was reunited with his four kids, seven-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and 15-month-old Psalm. They were holed up for several weeks at his $14 million Wyoming ranch, as per an entertainment portal.

A source told to Us Weekly how the trip is important for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the latter’s well-known Twitter rants and 2020 presidential run. The source said that their vacation “definitely helped” put things at ease for the time being, but the issues they were dealing with “go deeper than that” and unfortunately would not just be solved with a trip. The source mentioned that Kim Kardashian is focused on “healing her relationship” with Kanye West and has been busy taking care of their kids and him.

The source added that Kim Kardashian has been helping and supporting Kanye West “a ton” while he is struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin. The lockdown is said to have been hard on the rapper and, in turn, has been difficult for the internet sensation too. It is said that their marriage “definitely faced some hardships” and was just hanging on with “Kanye not being able to fully be present” for their family. But ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids, the source noted.

With inputs from ANI

