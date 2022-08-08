Kim Kardashian Parted Ways With Pete Davidson Over Latter's 'impulsive' Behaviour: Reports

After a whirlwind romance of 9 months, much-loved pair Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways with each other in August. The beauty mogul gave a second chance to love after she separated from Kanye West. She was romantically linked to Davidson since October 2021.

However, now it seems like Kim and Pete's relationship hit a rough patch and they finally called it quits. As per the latest reports, Kim Kardashian ended her nine-month-long relationship with Pete Davidson over the latter's immature and impulsive behaviour.

Kim broke up with Pete Davidson due to THIS reason

As per the reports of Page Six, a close source to the couple revealed to the portal that the 41-year-old American socialite was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with Davidson who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards in Australia. Spilling beans on the same, the source stated-

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice."

Further, revealing how Kim also needs to focus on her kids. The source added, "But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

Morever, reports suggested that Kim was exhausted by the romance and it made it hard for her to focus on other things including her kids and divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West. Few media reports also suggest that the "duo’s age difference" contributed to their breakup.

More about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship timeline

Kim and Pete had sparked romance rumours after meeting each other on the sets of Saturday Night Live during the former's debut hosting gig. They started dating shortly after that. The duo made their relationship on Instagram official this year after Kim dropped photos with the comedian in March. Morever, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, made their relationship red carpet official at Met Gala this year. The couple were also spotted together on various occasions including parties, get-togethers, vacations and much more. The duo's split came as a shock to many of their fans and followers.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian