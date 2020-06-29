Kim Kardashian Posts 'countryside' Picture With Kanye West On His $14 M Wyoming Ranch

Kim Kardashian concocted her usual glam ensembles with a hint of country living on Sunday, as the actor posted a picture with Kanye West on his Wyoming Ranch, which costs more than $14 Million. If the reports are to be believed, Kim has been spending much of the lockdown in and out of her Wyoming ranch. Shot in a picturesque setting, the picture features Kim Kardashian posing in a PVC leather jumpsuit of a brown colour teamed with spaghetti straps and a straight-cut neck. Keeping her accessories minimal with a pair of dark-tinted shades, gold drop earrings, she teamed the look with pointed-toe heels, Kim Kardashian gelled her dark tresses back.

Kim's dream

With the picture shared, Kim wished her followers 'a happy Sunday'. In an interview given in the recent past, Kim Kardashian revealed that it was her 'dream' to move and settle with their four children in Wyoming. Adding to the same, Kim mentioned that she wishes to live in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and her home in Los Angeles. The reality show star also mentioned that she sees herself becoming a lawyer in the coming years. For the unversed, Kim is currently enrolled in a four-year law course.

Kim Kardashian recently made it to the news when Jameela Jamil lashed out at the reality TV star for her ‘obsession’ with body corsets and addressed a "damaging and disappointing" corset video Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram account earlier this week. Sharing a snap of the video posted, Jameela Jamil said that she had received ‘over 1000 DMs’ to speak up about Kim’s outfit and mentioned that she ‘has had decades of body image issues and obsession.’ Take a look at Jameela’s post:

Adding to the same, Jameela Jamil mentioned that Kim Kardashian ‘has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinized her and her sisters over their appearances’. Jameela Jamil also remarked that Kim Kardashian is ‘so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she’s spilling it out onto her following’.

