Taylor Swift's Feud With Kanye West: How Everything Started Out

Taylor Swift’s feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started at MTV VMAs in September 2009. Over a decade ago, Kanye West interrupted the singer’s acceptance speech at the event, which led to a series of twists and turns. Here we have mentioned everything about Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s feud and how it all started. Take a look.

How did Taylor Swift's feud with Kanye West start?

It all began at MTV Video Music Awards, when a 19-year-old Taylor Swift was accepting the Best Female Video award for her love anthem You Belong with Me. While she was giving an adorable acceptance speech, Kanye West jumped up on the stage and grabbed the mic. He interrupted the singer’s speech. West appreciated Taylor Swift and said that he was happy for her and would let her finish. However, he said that Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time and repeated his sentence for a major impact.

During that whole time, Taylor Swift looked quite sad. Moreover, numerous celebrities described her look like that of a sad kitten. Meanwhile, Beyoncé also looked quite horrified among the audience. But when Kanye West shrugged and handed over the mic to Taylor Swift, the latter’s time was up.

This incident made headlines for days as no one was impressed with what Kanye West did at the music awards event. According to reports, President Barrack Obama also commented on the rapper’s outburst at MTV Video Music Awards. Other singers and celebrities including Katy Perry also supported Taylor Swift and tweeted about the same. She referred to Kanye West and said that it was like ''he stepped on a kitten''.

As per reports, Kanye West was removed from the show. On the other hand, Beyonce took an opportunity for bringing Taylor Swift back on the stage. She used her Video of the Year win later in the evening and made the singer finish her remaining speech. Beyoncé understood the situation, supported Swift, and helped her gain confidence.



After this incident, Kanye West and Taylor Swift talked about the same in various interviews. The former also apologised to her on Twitter and revealed that he had written a song for the singer. However, before anyone could listen to his song, Swift performed Innocent at VMAs.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Songs That Crossed Over 600 Million Views On YouTube

Also read: Jennifer Aniston Shares Video Of Breonna Taylor & Sister 'living Their Lives'; Watch



Later on, Kanye West backtracked his apology in different interviews. According to reports, he claimed that interrupting Taylor Swift was selfless and not arrogant on his part. But he added that she never came to his defence at any interview. Although they publically resolved the dispute, numerous things kept it going.

Also read: Times When Taylor Swift's Songs Made It As Soundtrack Of Acclaimed Hollywood Movies

Also read: Taylor Swift Inspired 5 Hairdos That You Can Easily Re-create At Home, See Pics Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.