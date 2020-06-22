Kim Kardashian Posts Pics Of Kanye West On Father's Day Amid Rumours Of Rocky Relationship

Hollywood power couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been reportedly going through a rough patch in their relationship. However, on Father's Day, Kim wished Kanye on Instagram posting pictures of him and their children and also penning a heartfelt note, thereby rubbishing rumours of the rift in their marriage. Here's what it is about.

Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West on Father's Day

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post pictures of Kanye West with their children on Father's Day. The first photo showed Kim and Kanye surrounded by North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago. In the next one, Kanye is sharing the space with his father and two children.

Squashing all rumours of a rift, Kim Kardashian said "I love you so much" to Kanye West in the caption. She also said, "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life!". Take a look:

Rumours about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship being rocky has been floating for some time. Reports claim that the quarantine has made things especially tough for the couple who seemed embroiled in arguments quite often. It is also said that Kim and Kanye are staying on the opposite sides of their sprawling Los Angeles home. Kim is also reportedly suffering from panic attacks.

However, Kim Kardashian's Instagram proves otherwise. Last week, the couple celebrated North West's 7th birthday on their Wyoming ranch in the presence of other Kardashian-Jenner family members. Before that, Kim Kardashian had also posted a picture of themselves on Kanye's birthday and wrote a heartfelt note for him.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also celebrated their sixth-anniversary last month. On the occasion, Kim posted a series of pictures of her and Kanye and wrote a beautiful message for him in the caption. Not only that, but she also revealed in her Instagram story how he had calmed her down when she first discovered that she was pregnant with North.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, Kim Kardashian also posted pictures of her late Robert Kardashian and step-father Caitlyn Jenner. She posted some throwback gems with Robert Kardashian from the Kardashian siblings' teenage days. Take a look:

