Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye West's Constant Attacks; 'more Hurtful That North's TikTok'

Kanye West receives backlash from Kim after his 'social media attack'

In response to that, Kim Kardashian lost her calm and missed a long note stating how Kanye's constant attacks on her was more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. She then mentioned that as a parent, she was doing her best to protect their daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wished with adult supervision - because it brought her happiness. She then reflected on their divorce and stated that it was difficult enough for their children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate their situation so negatively and publicly was only causing further pain for all. While concluding her note, she mentioned that she wished to handle all matters regarding their children privately and hoped that he could finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.

The statement read, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully, he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

