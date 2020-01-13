'This Is Not Kanye!':Kim Kardashian Refutes Claims That The Rapper Fell Off A Horse

After a video of American rapper and singer Kanye West falling off a horse during a church service went viral, model and business woman Kim Kardashian, took to Twitter to set the record straight and clearly stated that the man in the video was not her husband Kanye. Kim posted the tweet on Sunday along with several other videos from her church service.

Kim refutes claims

Kim's response was particularly in response to the video posted with the caption about how singer Kanye West 'took a tumble' during Sunday service when he first arrived on a horseback. The 20-second video that was shared showed a man dressed in a white robe riding a brown horse right in front of the alter with choir members singing and dancing in the background.

The horseback rider navigated slowly around the front and turned around before the horse spun in the opposite direction and he tumbled off. Kim responded to the tweet and claimed that the person was not Kanye and that it was not even their Sunday service choir. She also added that there was no fact-checking by the organisation that posted the video.

Oopps! 😳 #KanyeWest took a tumble as he arrived to #SundayService on a horse! pic.twitter.com/kVpZwTAwzH — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 12, 2020

Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir. https://t.co/kEaP1zyvrn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

In the separate videos that Kim posted of her family's actual Church service shows Kanye in the centre as the entire congregation is singing.

Closed On Sunday with North 💫 pic.twitter.com/W5kuvNkuKm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020



In a related news, recently, Kim posted a picture of her youngest child, Psalm, with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi. Stormi is the daughter of Kylie Jenner, who is also often seen posting pictures with her daughter. In the recent picture posted by Kim Kardashian, the two kids are seen bonding with each other. The picture received over 21 million likes and went viral on social media.

