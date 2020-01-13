The Debate
BTS' V Is Dating Actress Kim Yoo-Jung? K-Pop Fans Can't Stop Speculating About It

Music

BTS' V took some time off & went on a subway ride at the same time Kim Yoo-Jung posted a pic of the subway; here's why some fans speculated that they're dating

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS V

Twitter started speculating dating rumours between BTS’ V also known as Kim Tae Hyung and actress Kim Yoo-Jung. The rumours escalated quickly after V shared stories of him on a subway, on the same day Kim Yoo-Jung shared a picture of her taking the subway. What amused many was the timing of the photos that were shared. The two posted the pictures with only a few hour’s difference. There were tweets that did rounds and speculated that the two K-industry celebrities BTS V and Kim Yoo-Jung are dating each other. While some of the fans could not handle the rumours, others laughed it off!

Kim Yoo Jung shared the following image: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김유정 (@you_r_love) on

Also Read | BTS Is Now Set To Fight Climate Change Alongside Formula E

Here is what BTS V shared on BTS' WeVerse account:

bts v

Image Courtesy: BTS WeVerse handle

Also Read | BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist

BTS V dating news was taken well with this one fan:

Also Read | Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More

Some fans were happy that BTS V could enjoy his free time:

Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

Some fans showed their photoshopping skills by cropping BTS V and Kim Yoo Jung together:

 

 

 

IRAN AGREES DE-ESCALATION