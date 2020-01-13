BTS' V Is Dating Actress Kim Yoo-Jung? K-Pop Fans Can't Stop Speculating About It

Twitter started speculating dating rumours between BTS’ V also known as Kim Tae Hyung and actress Kim Yoo-Jung. The rumours escalated quickly after V shared stories of him on a subway, on the same day Kim Yoo-Jung shared a picture of her taking the subway. What amused many was the timing of the photos that were shared. The two posted the pictures with only a few hour’s difference. There were tweets that did rounds and speculated that the two K-industry celebrities BTS V and Kim Yoo-Jung are dating each other. While some of the fans could not handle the rumours, others laughed it off!

Kim Yoo Jung shared the following image:

Here is what BTS V shared on BTS' WeVerse account:

Image Courtesy: BTS WeVerse handle

BTS V dating news was taken well with this one fan:

I hope and wish that V and Kim Yoo Jung are really not dating. Please. 😭💔 I know if its true I should be happy but still my heart aches because of the rumor. @BTS_twt #Taehyung — Anne 💜 (@annedp27) January 12, 2020

Some fans were happy that BTS V could enjoy his free time:

「weverse」

2020.01.11 #taehyung



🤩It's so nice!



Note: Taehyung's holding a subway card, he must've taken the train after a long time 😃 pic.twitter.com/mW1gd5VEJe — BTS Weverse (@weversezip) January 11, 2020

Some fans showed their photoshopping skills by cropping BTS V and Kim Yoo Jung together:

