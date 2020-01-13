BTS' V Is Dating Actress Kim Yoo-Jung? K-Pop Fans Can't Stop Speculating About It

Twitter started speculating dating rumours between BTS’ V also known as Kim Tae Hyung and actress Kim Yoo-Jung. The rumours escalated quickly after V shared stories of him on a subway, on the same day Kim Yoo-Jung shared a picture of her taking the subway. What amused many was the timing of the photos that were shared. The two posted the pictures with only a few hour’s difference. There were tweets that did rounds and speculated that the two K-industry celebrities BTS V and Kim Yoo-Jung are dating each other. While some of the fans could not handle the rumours, others laughed it off!
Also Read | BTS Is Now Set To Fight Climate Change Alongside Formula E
Also Read | BTS Rapper RM's International Collaborations You Must Add To Your Playlist
I hope and wish that V and Kim Yoo Jung are really not dating. Please. 😭💔 I know if its true I should be happy but still my heart aches because of the rumor. @BTS_twt #Taehyung— Anne 💜 (@annedp27) January 12, 2020
Also Read | Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More
「weverse」— BTS Weverse (@weversezip) January 11, 2020
2020.01.11 #taehyung
🤩It's so nice!
Note: Taehyung's holding a subway card, he must've taken the train after a long time 😃 pic.twitter.com/mW1gd5VEJe
Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!
@BTS_twt— Ree (@haereoreo) January 12, 2020
Hihihihihihi......
Bener apa engga ya?#Taehyung #V #BTS #KimYooJung #Dispatch pic.twitter.com/bjHtY4cA6R
Yoojung 💜 Taehyung#kimyoojung #bts #taehyung pic.twitter.com/PFSWEHoJgA— btsyoojung (@btsyoojung) December 30, 2019
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.