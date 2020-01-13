Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Cousins Psalm West And Stormi Webster, Netizens Shower Love

The lead star in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. She enjoys worldwide fame and enjoys a huge fan following. Since she is married with four kids, the celebrity is often seen posting pictures of herself with her children and family on her social media accounts. Kim is a mother of four, namely North who is 6, Saint who is 4, Chicago who is 1, and Psalm, her youngest child who will turn 1 on May 10.

Recently, Kim posted a picture of her youngest child, Psalm, with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi. Stormi is the daughter of Kylie Jenner, who is also often seen posting pictures with her daughter. In the recent picture posted by Kim Kardashian, the two kids are seen bonding with each other. The picture received over 21 million likes and went viral on social media.

Kim loves throwbacks

Kim was seen taking a walk down memory lane a while ago as well. Kim Kardashian had posted a throwback picture holding her youngest children, Psalm, and Saint. In the picture, Saint and Kim posed while Psalm was sleeping in Kim's arms. Check out the picture below.

Another throwback picture

Eldest with the youngest

Kim Kardashian had posted a picture of her two kids, North and Psalm, together in one frame. While North is the oldest kid, Psalm is the youngest one and therefore this picture was a great one to show how much the two have grown up. Kim had captioned the picture with a remark on how fast they are growing. Check out the picture below.

Pic courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram

