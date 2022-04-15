Kim Kardashian Reveals Ex Kanye West Wished To 'quit Everything' And Become Her Stylist

The popular Kardashian-Jenner clan has become the talk of the town ever since their new reality series titled The Kardashians premiered online. In the premiere episode, Kim Kardashian shared some exciting experiences from her life and revealed that her ex husband, Kanye West wished to 'quit everything' and become her stylist, according to People. The famous reality star is now in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, and recently posted some adorable pictures of the duo online, which became viral on social media.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West wanting to become her stylist

In the premiere episode of the ongoing Hulu reality series, Kim goes out for a meal with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and opens up about what her ex-partner once told her. She went on to mention that the popular rapper wished to 'quit everything' and dedicate all his time to being her stylist. She mentioned that West had always styled and dressed her and Khloé interjected and mentioned that the rapper should probably continue making music and designing as well, and style Kim as a part-time activity.

As reported by People, Kim also revealed that in the early 2000s, West would send her 'random emails' about what her style should be and said, "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he'll send me so many reference pictures. So that's always really been our thing." However, she also expressed that she loves to have 'total independence.'

The reality star recently appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about her dynamic with her ex. She mentioned that she and the rapper would 'always be family' as they share four children together. She said, "You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family." She mentioned that all she wanted was for her children to be happy and 'think the world of their dad'.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian, AP