Kim Kardashian Roasts Sister Kendall Jenner, Wears T-shirt Featuring Her Ex-boyfriends

Kim Kardashian seemed to be taking a dig at her sister Kendall Jenner’s love life in a recent video. The reality star shared a clip of herself with her daughter North on Tiktok. She was seen wearing a T-shirt featuring her model sister.

However, the thing that grabbed people's attention was not Kendall but five of her NBA ex-boyfriends, who were also seen on the top. These basketball players included Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, and Devin Booker. The commenting feature was disabled, and the post's caption said "hair time."

(Kim Kardashian wearing the Kendall Jenner T-shirt in a recent Tiktok video | Image: Tiktok)

Kendall Jenner with Devin Booker

(Kendall Jenner dated Devin Booker from 2020 to 2022 | Image: AP)

Kendall Jenner was briefly linked to Griffin in 2017, but from 2020 until November 2022, she intermittently dated Booker. Many people noted that Kim has previously worn the funny t-shirt in the Season 3 promo of The Kardashians, which debuted on May 25.

The 27-year-old first met Booker while she was dating Ben Simmons, while the Michigan native was linked to her closest friend Jordyn Woods. The romance between the shooting guard and Woods ended in February 2019. Kendall and Simmons remained together until their breakup in February 2020. Later, she started dating Booker in April of that year, and they dated for more than two years until separating in June of 2022. Two months later, they made an attempt to restart their romance, but in the autumn of 2022, they finally called it quits.

Kendall in a relationship with Bad Bunny

(Kendall with Bad Bunny at Lakers playoff game | Image: @AccessBadBunny/Twitter)

Kendall is reportedly now dating the Latin singer Bad Bunny. Speculations around their relationship started in February of this year. Since then, the two celebrities have been spotted together on a number of trips, including a horseback riding excursion, cuddling at Coachella in April, and sitting courtside at a Lakers playoff game in May. Even though the two have been spotted spending time together over the last several months, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny, have responded to the romance rumours in the media.