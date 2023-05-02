Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner Serve Glam Looks At MET Gala 2023

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are regulars at the MET Gala. This year too, the red carpet was graced by the trinity. Though, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian gave the event a miss this year, Kim, Kylie and Kendall turned heads as they walked the red carpet.

The Kardashian’s MET Gala appearance was a topic of discussion since their last outing at the event. After Kim’s much controversial arrival in a Marilyn Monroe dress at the MET 2022, it was debated whether the famous family will get an invite this year or not. However, the sisters shut down rumours by not just walking the red carpet, also turning heads with their fashion forward outfits.

Kim Kardashian attended the MET Gala but North West stole the show

Kim Kardashian is a regular at the MET Gala and this year was no exception, either. Kim walked the red carpet in a Schiaparelli outfit. The outfit consisted of a nude pearl covered corset dress. She was accompanied to the event by her 9 years old daughter, Northwest who teamed her white jacket with blue denim jeans.

Kylie Jenner paints the town red at MET Gala 2023

Kylie Jenner arrived at the MET in a Jean Paul Gaultier red gown with a thigh-high slit. Kylie teamed her gown with a two-toned robe, which made a perfect accessory for the gown. She completed her look with matching red heel footwear.

Kendall Jenner walks the red carpet at MET, Bad Bunny follows

Kendall Jenner turned up the glitz on the red carpet with her all black ensemble. Designed by Marc Jacob, her outfit consisted of a black bodysuit, with long, flared sleeves and matching boots. Kendall walked the red carpet solo. Her rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny, however, soon made an appearance in an all white Jacquemus.

About MET Gala 2023

The Met Gala is organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The annual event hosts several celebrity guests who participate with respect to a specific theme. Celebrities collaborate with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level. The Met Gala 2023 functions as a fundraising event, with the proceeds going directly to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute holds more than 33,000 pieces of accessories, clothing and jewellery which preserve the evolution of fashion dating all the way back to the 1400s. The Met Gala 2022 reportedly made a stellar collection of USD 17.4 million. Moreover, the Met Gala this year is more expensive than the standard, as tickets cost $50,000, which went up from the earlier price of $30,000.