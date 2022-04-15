Kim Kardashian Says She Wants More Kids After Sharing Romantic Photos With Pete Davidson

The Kardashians are back with a bang. After the end of their flagship reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family has come back with a brand new show that premiered via Hulu on April 14. While promoting the series, Kim Kardashian, in interaction with Access, revealed her wish to wanting more kids in the future. It so happened that during the interview, the Kardashian-Jenner family was asked who among them will have six children just like their mom Kris-Jenner.

Kim Kardashian hints she wants more kids

Upon listening to the question, all the sisters picked up Kourtney's photo, except Kim. The SKIMS founder held up her own photo alongside Kourtney's picture. However, after looking at her sisters' response, Kim said, "You guys didn’t get me?" Notably, Kim Kardashian has four children with estranged husband and rapper Kanye West, or Ye West.

The 42-year-old beauty mogul has already made her relationship official with comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. This statement about wanting more kids came amid her ongoing relationship with boyfriend Davidson. Hence, reportedly it indicates that things might have begun to become more serious between the duo.

Kim Kardashian shares PDA-filled photo with beau Pete Davidson

On Monday, April 11, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a slew of mushy photos with Davidson. The pictures in question were clicked after the red carpet event of 'The Kardashians' premiere. Along with the cosy photos, Kim also hailed Davidson as her 'late night snack' while captioning the post. In one still, Davidson can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Kim's cheeks, in another, the two lovingly glare at each other. Take a look at it below:

Although the pair arrived holding hands at The Kardashians premiere, however, the two did not pose together at the red carpet event. During a previous interaction with E! News, the beauty mogul defended Davidson, calling the premiere her own thing. She said, "He’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here".

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian