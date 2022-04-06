Kim Kardashian Sheds Light On Relationship With Beau Pete Davidson; 'I Am Happy & Content'

Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating the Saturday Night Live fame Pete Davidson, recently opened up about her relationship with the star and revealed that she is at peace amid her relationship with him. When asked about how serious she was about him, she explained that she wouldn't have been with someone if she didn't plan on spending a lot of time with him.

Kim Kardashian earlier opened up about her divorce from her ex Kanye West during her interaction with Good Morning America and stated that she wants certain things about her life to be 'private' even though she's featuring in a reality TV show that revolves around her family. According to her, she is constantly fighting for respect from other people.

Kim Kardashian reveals how serious her relationship is with Pete Davidson

According to a preview of an interview with Robin Roberts, Kim Kardashian was seen talking about her romance with beau Pete Davidson. When asked about how serious her relationship was with Pete Davidson, she mentioned that she was very happy and content and was experiencing a good feeling of just being at peace. She even clarified that she was a relationship kind of girl while adding that she wouldn't be with someone if she didn't plan on spending a lot of time with him.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

On the other hand, as Kim was accompanied by mom Kris Jenner, the host asked the latter about her opinion on Kim and Pete's relationship to which she exclaimed that Pete was great and a nice guy. Even Khloe Kardashian shed light on Kim Karadshian and Pete Davidson's relationship while stating, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked when they were spotted holding hands in public in California in October. Davidson then revealed that Kim was his girlfriend during his interaction with People (The TV Show!) in February while Kim made their relationship official by sharing a loved up picture of them together on Instagram.

Image: AP