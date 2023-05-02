Met Gala 2023: Exes Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Reunite; Share Candid Moments

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson reunited with his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023. Several pictures of the former couple surfaced online which saw them interacting at the Met Ball. The reunion of the two exes came nine months after they mutually agreed part ways after dating for a few months amid Kim's divorce with Kanye West.

For the Met Gala appearance, Pete wore opted for a Fendi T-shirt, black trenchcoat and leather pants. Kim, on the other hand, was seen in a Schiaparelli corseted dress laden with pearls. In the pictures, both Kim and Pete were seen having a friendly discussion and giving a smile to each other. Their candid moments were shared online.

usher, kim kardashian, and pete davidson at the 2023 met gala pic.twitter.com/Uw66iwPQLh — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) May 2, 2023

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021 where Kim featured as the host. The two connected and their friendship blossomed into a relationship. The SKIMS founder had then separated from her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

During Kim and Pete's nine-month relationship, there were feuds between Kanye and Pete. The Heartless rapper made statements about the Pete and also wrote songs about him and Kim's relationship. Despite their rift, Kim and Pete's relationship seemed to be a smooth sailing. To the surprise of many fans and well-wishers, they decided to separate all of a sudden. Reports suggested that Kim was not looking for anything serious and broke up with Pete.

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has been a regular attendee at the Met Gala. She dressed up in the iconic Marilyn Monroe gown at Met Gala 2022. That year, she walked the red carpet with Pete. After thier break up, Pete is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders, with whom he worked on Bodies Bodies Bodies.