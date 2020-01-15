The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Hollywood News

Neon has been one of the hottest trends all year long. From Kim Kardashian to Cardi B, these celebs will help you rock the neon hair colours like a pro.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

Step out in the streets and just scroll through your Instagram feed, you will see the trend of neon flooding. From clothes, shoes to hair, people are picking various hues from this colour palette in everything. Neon has become a huge colour and it seems to be the ruling the fashion industry. Neon coloured hair has taken over Hollywood. Celebs are trading their natural hair colours to these vibrant hues. They are all quite attractive and stylish. To inspire you, here is a look at some of the best celebs neon-coloured hair changes. Read on to know more about various celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, who have sported neon hair colours. These entertainment stars are known to set trends in celebrity fashion.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid's Most Stunning Looks In Denim That You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

Celebs who sported Neon hair colour

Kim Kadarshian

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Cardi B

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

 

Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

Katy Perry

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

ALSO READ | Must-try Hairstyles Of Kumkum Bhagya's Rhea Aka Naina Singh

ALSO READ |  Alia Bhatt To Malaika Arora: Celeb-inspired Lohri Outfit Ideas You Must Try

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - kimkadarshian / iamcardib / kyliejenner

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMUL'S 'PUNNY' TAKE ON MEGXIT
JINNAH OR AZAD?
DELTA FLIGHT DUMPS FUEL ON SCHOOL
BUMRAH'S YORKERS, BOUNCERS SURPRISE WARNER
WATCH: FREE KASHMIR GRAFFITI MAKING
BABU SUPRIYO TALKS ABOUT PADUKONE