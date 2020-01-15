Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Step out in the streets and just scroll through your Instagram feed, you will see the trend of neon flooding. From clothes, shoes to hair, people are picking various hues from this colour palette in everything. Neon has become a huge colour and it seems to be the ruling the fashion industry. Neon coloured hair has taken over Hollywood. Celebs are trading their natural hair colours to these vibrant hues. They are all quite attractive and stylish. To inspire you, here is a look at some of the best celebs neon-coloured hair changes. Read on to know more about various celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Cardi B, who have sported neon hair colours. These entertainment stars are known to set trends in celebrity fashion.

Celebs who sported Neon hair colour

Kim Kadarshian

Cardi B

Kylie Jenner

Katy Perry

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - kimkadarshian / iamcardib / kyliejenner

