Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

The year 2019 has seen some major trends on the red carpets and runways that have taken over the streets now. From denim-on-denim to snake prints and oversized blazers, there have been so many trends that have taken over the fashion weeks.

But one of the major trends that celebs have been rocking all year round was the bareback trend. Opting for a backless trend simply adds charm and style to your overall looks.

Here are ways to style the bareback outfits, inspired by attires from celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

Celeb-inspired ways to help you ace the bareback trend

Priyanka Chopra is one Bollywood diva who never fails to experiment with different outfits. Especially when it comes to barbacks, the diva looks no stranger to this trend. If you scroll through her Instagram, you will find the actor rocking her back at several red carpet events.

Another actor who has given us a style inspiration is Kareena Kapoor. The diva slays in any kind of outfit including a bareback dress. She opted for an embellished gown flaunting her back. Take a look.

If you want a subtle way of flaunting this bold trend, then you can start with Karisma Kapoor's stunning traditional ensemble. She opted for a red and golden saree with a round bareback blouse. This look will help you look elegant without looking too conscious.

Another way to style the bareback trend is Mouni Roy's off-shoulder dress. The actor opted for a ruffle printed red and black dress. She has shown her amazing evolution of fashion over the last couple of years. Not to mention, the actor has also given us ways to ace the backless trend.

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - priyankachopra / tanghavri / imouniroy

