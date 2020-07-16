Kim Kardashian's Twitter Gets Hacked, Twitter Blocks Verified Accounts From Tweeting

Reality television star Kim Kardashian's Twitter was hacked on Wednesday. However, Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only one whose social media account was targeted. Along with her, a series of high-profile Twitter accounts like U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West’s Twitter was also hacked.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter hacked

Kim Kardashian and other Twitter accounts were hacked in an attempt to steal bitcoin funds. Here what was posted on Kim Kardashian's Twitter handle. The said tweet has been deleted already.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Shows Support For Kanye West's Presidential Bid; Retweets His Video

(Image Credits: Kim Kardashian Twitter)

Twitter hacked

The cause of the breach had not yet been made public. Taking cognisance of the problem, Twitter took the extraordinary step of preventing a few verified accounts from tweeting altogether. According to reports, an hour after the attacks on the high profile Twitter accounts began, Twitter took a drastic step and prevented verified account holders from tweeting. But, the users with a non-verified Twitter account could still tweet.

ALSO READ: Twitter Issues Statement After Major Security Lapse, Launches Bitcoin Scam Investigation

We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

The support team of Twitter posted a series of tweets making the users aware of the situation saying that while they review the incident, the users won’t be able to tweet or change their passwords. The initial tweet stated that the team at Twitter has been aware of the hackings and that they are taking all the necessary steps to fix the incident. The Twitter support team also stated that they are also looking into ‘some other account functionalities’, other than restricting the ability to tweet.

ALSO READ: Twitter Blocked Verified Handles Before Restoring Accounts As It Probed Bitcoin Scam

We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

In the latest statement posted by the support team of Twitter, the team mentioned that most accounts are now being able to tweet again. Twitter also wrote that the team is further trying to fix the incident and that the ‘functionality may come and go’ during this time. However, the team ensured that they are working on getting things back on track to the earliest.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin Scammers Hack Twitter Accounts Of Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.