Kim Kardashian Shows Support For Kanye West's Presidential Bid; Retweets His Video

American rapper Kanye West took the internet by storm when he announced that he will be running for US Presidency this year. He has received all kinds of reaction from people since his announcement. However, Kim Kardashian had not posted anything about Kanye West's presidential bid apart from his announcement tweet. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star recently took to her Twitter handle and retweeted a video by husband Kanye West to show her support for Kanye West's presidential bid.

Kim Kardashian retweets Kanye West's video to show her support

Kim Kardashian pledged her support to husband Kanye West’s presidential bid. She recently retweeted a video of the rapper in which he is seen explaining the American citizens on how to register to vote. Kanye West started the video by saying, “Hey what's up everybody, I'm here at the County Clerk's office. I wanted to show you how I just registered to vote.” Kanye further added, “There's a lot of people who think they can't vote they're a convicted felon but they can actually ask for their rights back.” He then talked about the receptionist about why other states make it complicated to vote.

Kim Kardashian's Twitter

Concerns over Kanye West's mental health

Kim Kardashian’s support to Kanye West's presidential bid comes amid the reports that she and the whole family is concerned about Kanye West’s mental health. Kim Kardashian was recently pictured looking tense as she shot for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. According to a recent media report, Kanye West suffers from a serious bipolar disorder episode every year resulting in his decision-making being impacted. The reports added that Kanye West has been doing well mentally for a long time now. However, he has suffered from manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past.

Kanye West running for president

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Earlier this month, Kanye West announced that he will be running for US presidency this year. He took to his official Twitter handle and announced his decision. His wife Kim Kardashian West had reshared his Tweet and showed her support. He has been getting mixed reactions from netizens on his decision to run for the presidency. He has a received lot of negative reactions from celebrities all over the world for his presidential bid. However, Tesla founder Elon Musk, Shark Tank star, entrepreneur, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban among others have extended their support to the rapper in his US Presidency bid.

