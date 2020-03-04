The Debate
Kim Kardashian West's Funny Tweets Will Surely Entertain Her Fans; Read

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian West is a very active Twitter user and keeps tweeting something or the other to keep her fans engaged. Check out some of her funny tweets here-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian west

Kim Kardashian has loads of fans and followers on social media. The reality star is an active social media user and she certainly knows how to break the Internet at times. The social media queen, Kim Kardashian is often seen in different attires and amazing outfits that show-offs her fashion sense and great style. She is always seen adorning in some of the other fashionable outfits that make her look stunning.  Her social media posts and tweets and liked and shared multiple times by fan page. Keeping this in mind, the reality star often posts funny captions or tweets from time to time. Have a look-

Also read | Kim Kardashian West And Kourtney Kardashian Giving #sistergoals In THESE Pics

Have a look at some funny tweets from Kim Kardashian West:

She tweeted this when she reading fun on iPads

When she felt that she is an unintentional vegetarian because she loves to eat Tofu. 

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Top Three KKW Beauty Cosmetic Products That Are Always In Demand

When Kim Kardashian West felt that there should be buttons also on iPads rather than only touch screen.

Kim Kardashian tweeted this when she wanted to express that she hates air conditions. 

When Kim Kardashian West loved the roasted almonds at the roadside and got addicted to it. 

Also read | Kim Kardashian Rocks In Latex Outfits As She Attends Kanye's Sunday Service In Paris FW

Kim Kardashian tweeted this when she found the taste of KitKat chocolate different in other countries. 

When she had more tweet friends that Oprah, Shaq and Diddy, and she was very happy. 

Also read | Kim Kardashian's Interview With An Esteemed Magazine Revealed A Lot About The Actor

 

 

First Published:

