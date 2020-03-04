Kim Kardashian West's Funny Tweets Will Surely Entertain Her Fans; Read

Kim Kardashian has loads of fans and followers on social media. The reality star is an active social media user and she certainly knows how to break the Internet at times. The social media queen, Kim Kardashian is often seen in different attires and amazing outfits that show-offs her fashion sense and great style. She is always seen adorning in some of the other fashionable outfits that make her look stunning. Her social media posts and tweets and liked and shared multiple times by fan page. Keeping this in mind, the reality star often posts funny captions or tweets from time to time. Have a look-

Have a look at some funny tweets from Kim Kardashian West:

She tweeted this when she reading fun on iPads

My favorite feature on the ipad is downloading books! Reading is fun again! It has everything on this ipad! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2010

When she felt that she is an unintentional vegetarian because she loves to eat Tofu.

I like tofu better than chicken and beef. I think I'm an unintentional vegetarian. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2010

When Kim Kardashian West felt that there should be buttons also on iPads rather than only touch screen.

I like the feeling of having buttons to press, not just a touch screen — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 30, 2009

Kim Kardashian tweeted this when she wanted to express that she hates air conditions.

I hate air conditioning. It always gives me a cold — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2010

When Kim Kardashian West loved the roasted almonds at the roadside and got addicted to it.

I'm addicted to the roasted almonds that they sell on the street! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 14, 2010

Kim Kardashian tweeted this when she found the taste of KitKat chocolate different in other countries.

Kit Kat is my fav candy bar but its tastes different in other countries. Why would they change the filling in between the wafers? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 21, 2010

When she had more tweet friends that Oprah, Shaq and Diddy, and she was very happy.

I'm in total shock! I have almost 2.5 mill tweet friends! I LUV U GUYS SO MUCH! Can't believe I have more than Oprah, Shaq & Diddy! WOW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2009

