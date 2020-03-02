Kim Kardashian's Interview With An Esteemed Magazine Revealed A Lot About The Actor

Kim Kardashian revealed many things during her interview with an esteemed international magazine. The celebrity 73 was asked questions and she candidly talked about her favourite beauty product, her children, and husband. Take a look at highlights from Kim Kardashian's interview.

Kim Kardashian's 73 questions

Kim Kardashian was asked about the one beauty product she that she cannot live without, and she took the name of her own product from her own brand. The product she cannot live without is KKW Contour. The actor is also known for her chiselled cheekbones hence the answer made perfect sense.

Kim was also asked about her secret parenting advice and she said that she and her sisters are on a group chat talking about parenting advice. While Kanye West also joined the conversation and said that he was not added in that group even though he also has some great parenting advice. Kim also added that her kids have taught her how to be patient, which is the most important thing in life.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that her future baby would not have a name of a direction which means that after her child North, she plans not to name any of her future babies in a similar manner.

The interviewer also asked Kim Kardashian what is the one thing she loves about her husband the most and she said that he is always himself and that is what she loves about him. She also mentioned that Kanye has taught her how to be confident and she has taught Kanye how to save money. Following that, Kanye joined the conversation and said that he does not listen to Kim's financial advice. At the end of the interview, she also revealed that she can anything with her toes, and also that includes eating.

