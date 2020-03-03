Kim Kardashian Rocks In Latex Outfits As She Attends Kanye's Sunday Service In Paris FW

Kim Kardashian is one of the most stylish celebrities in America and is known for her appearance in a reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She has a huge fan following on social media and a loyal fan base who look up to her for fashion inspiration. Kim Kardashian has such a strong influence in the fashion industry that she is able to make or change any fashion trend just by posing in certain outfits

Latex dresses, skirts and other outfits was a fashion trend that caught on by the end of 2019 when the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were seen sporting them on several occasions. In fact recently, when Kim Kardashian was seen donning latex outfits as she attended husband Kanye West's Sunday service at the Paris Fashion Week. If Kim’s posts are to be observed, it can be safely said that the latex trend is here to stay as the popular celebrity recently took to her social media account where she posted a bunch of pictures in latex outfits. The outfits were in different shades and Kim gave several stylising ideas around them. Check out the pictures below.

Kim Kardashian's latex dress

I'm sorry, when exactly did this happen? how old am I? who is she?



🥺 @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/7Vbvv0J64B — FELIPE (@felipemnzp) March 1, 2020

Omg this pic 😢💕 https://t.co/76rxNiB1OU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Two more Balmain latex looks coming that we’re not in his show! I might just keep them coming all night — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Matching latex hair tie 😜 pic.twitter.com/TDmu94YDtI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

Balmain Latex Look 1 pic.twitter.com/jJIl2zCfNm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

