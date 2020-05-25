Kim Kardashian West Is Extremly Fond Of Her Children, Nieces, And Nephews & Here's Proof

The Kardashians and Jenners have built a huge and successful brand on displays of wealth and fame. Kim Kardashian West is an American media person and a businessperson. Kim has blossomed into an iconic influencer in recent times and is considered a fashion icon today. Along with being super successful, Kim Kardashian West is also an internet sensation today. While work has always been top on Kim Kardashian West’s list of priorities, but looking at her social media suggests that Kim is equally invested into parenting her children and also has great affection towards her nieces and nephews. Read ahead to know-

Kim Kardashian West’s pictures with children in her family

Kim Kardashian West is known for always being the best at what she does. This extends to her family life as well. Kim Kardashian is the perfect mother and aunt. Here are pictures of her with her kids and the kids of her siblings, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

This is a picture of Kim Kardashian West with Kourtney Kardashian’s firstborn, Mason. Mason is the first grandchild of the Kardashian family. Kim captioned the picture, “My day 1”.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Khloe & Kylie Jenner's Lavish Party Decoration Pics Are A Must See

This is a picture of Kim Kardashian West having a gala time with her children, North West, Psalm West, Saint West, and Chicago West. They are seen chilling on the couch and clicking goofy pictures. Kim has worn a blue colour top and a pant and has tied her wavy hair tight and neat at the back of her head, in a plate. She captioned the picture, “📷 @voguemagazine”.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's New 'black' Face Masks Called "offensive, And Culturally Out Of Touch"

This is an adorable family picture of the Wests. In the picture, Kim Kardashian West is seen having picked up her child in her arms, her husband and very famous singer, Kanye West is seen wearing a face mask, and kids are roaming around. Kim Kardashian has captioned this picture, “Flashback to last years Japan trip when Kanye would wear full face masks 🔮”.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Best Looks From Her Own Beauty Line KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West posted an adorable monochrome video of her child, Psalm on the occasion of her son turning a year old. The kid is seen rolling on the floor and enjoying himself, having worn a black colour bodysuit. Kim Kardashian West captioned the picture, “ My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm 🧸”.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Own The Social Media With Their Pictures Together

This is a candid picture clicked and posted by Kim Kardashian West of husband Kanye West and her children North West and Saint West. The three are seen having cosy family time, tucked under the blanket, and from what it seems it looks like they are enjoying their favourite show on television.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.