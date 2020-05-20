Kim Kardashian's New 'black' Face Masks Called "offensive, And Culturally Out Of Touch"

Kim Kardashian is once again being accused of racism by her followers on Twitter. The celebrity recently shared photos of her new 'nude' face masks. These masks were supposed to promote self-protection during the pandemic, but many of Kim Kardashian's fans found her 'black' nude masks to be "offensive" and "inaccurate".

Kim Kardashian accused of racism after showing off her 'black' nude masks

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Top 'Rock Reacts' Videos To Keep Fans Entertained During Lockdown

Shop @SKIMS Face Masks in 5 shades of Nudes at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. pic.twitter.com/BxyieouxJG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

Above are the photos that Kim Kardashian shared a few days ago. The new SKIMS masks were meant to be 'nude' coloured and match the skin tone of the wearing. However, Kim Kardashian's fans soon started slamming the celeb after she unveiled her 'black' nude masks. Many netizens accused her of being racist, as the felt like the black mask was too dark and "inappropriate".

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian & Her Sisters: Look At Adorable Pics Of 'KUWTK' Stars With Their Pets

One netizen stated, "The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch." Another mentioned, "Black women deserve more than your mediocrity & laziness!" Some called the face masks wrong and insensitive, while other netizens claimed that Kim Kardashian was completely tone-deaf for missing how offensive the face masks were.

Other than accusing her of racism, many netizens also called her out for profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Twitter users slammed her for selling the masks at a high cost and called her a profiteer. Some netizens begged others to not buy her face masks and instead support small independent entrepreneurs. Many even shared links to other masks that were cheaper and made by a smaller company. Quite a few netizens also slammed Kim Kardashian for not giving out face masks for free.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant' Has Mistakes That You Didn't Notice; Read Here

Kim Kardashian's many controversies

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has been accused of racism and insensitivity. Kim Kardashian has been accused of using blackface numerous times before. Back in December of 2019, netizens accused Kim of using blackface in the cover for a popular entertainment magazine.

Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag. ✨✨✨ WHAT A DREAM ✨✨✨

Art Direction by @manfredthierrymugler. Photographed by @alixmalka

Styled by @maryammalakpour

Make Up @makeupbymario

Hair @peter.savic pic.twitter.com/x1hJ50H3q8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2019

Even back in 2017, Kim Kardashian was accused by her fans of darkening her skin tone for a photograph. Once again, many called her out for using blackface. Some of her fans even made comparison pictures that showed the same image without the black skin tone filter.

[Promo Image from Kim Kardashian Instagram]

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Khloe & Kylie Jenner's Lavish Party Decoration Pics Are A Must See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.