Kim Kardashian, Khloe & Kylie Jenner's Lavish Party Decoration Pics Are A Must See

Kim Kardashian's lifestyle is nothing short of a dream for most of us. The multi-billionaire socialite is known for her alluring personality, outlandish ensembles, and lavish lifestyles. Kim Kardashian and her family rose to fame after they appeared in the Television reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and rest, as they say, is history. Every member who was part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a household name.

The show is in its 18 seasons now and is still one the most-watched reality shows across the globe. Whatever Kim Kardashian and her popular sister Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner do, become global news. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan celebrate festivals or birthdays like weddings or even bigger events, and their decorations are always over the top and too exquisite. So let us go down the memory lane and look at Kar-Jenner family's OTT party decorations through the years.

Kardashian-Jenner family's lavish party decorations

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West is someone who is a trendsetter in the true sense of the word, Whatever Kim does, she does it best. On the occasion of Christmas, Kim Kardashian organised the most lavish Christmas party you can think of. The interiors would cost more than a castle. Kim Kardashian created a complete universe keeping the Christmas theme in mind. One could find snow, Swarovski, tress, and whatnot at Kim Kardashian West's Christmas party. All big A-list Hollywood stars were a part of it.

Kylie Jenner

On the occasion of her little munchkin Stormi Jenner's birthday. The makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner actually created a Stormi World aka an entire adventure park. From pretty rides to an enormous buffet of different variety of cuisines everything was present at this Birthday party. Stormi World had everything a kid wants, from sweets, colourful playground, a store. Kylie Jenner literally left no stone unturned in throwing a really memorable birthday party for Stormi, the interiors were done keeping Stormi in mind. Kylie Jenner is a doting single mother who keeps Stormi with her wherever she goes.

Khloe Kardashian

Owner of many business ventures like Good American and Dash, Khloe Kardashian is nowhere behind Kim and Kylie Jenner when it comes to throwing some parties. Khloe is known for her witty nature and carefree attitude and is unarguably the funniest of the Keeping Up With Kardashians stars. On her daughter, True Thompson's first birthday, Khloe planned a luxurious party. She made sure everything was of the highest quality, and the decorations were rich in style and look. Take a look at some unmissable pictures from True Thompson's birthday party with surreal decorations.

