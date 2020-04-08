The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kim Kardashian Does Her Bit For Children Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'kids Need Care Now'

Hollywood News

Recently, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter handle to voice her opinion in support of underprivileged kids and urged fans to donate for them.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kim Kardashian

With the Coronavirus infecting more than 4 lakh people across the country, the US has become the new epicenter of the virus, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy together. While the officials in the capital, Washington DC, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Hollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness on social media platforms and are contributing generously to the state-initiated donation funds. Recently, beauty mogul and reality show star, Kim Kardashian voiced her opinion in support of underprivileged kids in the US on social media.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Own The Social Media With Their Pictures Together

Kim Kardashian does her bit

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle to share a tweet in support of the less-privileged children in the US with a picture. In the picture, Kim can be seen posing, as she flaunts her palm, which is labelled by the CMN Hospital. The actor also urged her fans to donate generously to the CMN hospital. Take a look:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Vs Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth; Who Is Richer?

Also Read | Jax Taylor Disses Kim Kardashian's Quarantine Story; Kardashian Fans Hit Back

Recently, Kim Kardashian announced that her SKIMS brand restocked its popular Cotton Collection on March 23, with 20% of profits going to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted by the deadly outbreak in the US. As per reports, the price of the goodies ranged from $18 to $56, which was available in sizes XXS-4X. Take a look at the tweet:

Also Read | Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Own The Social Media With Their Pictures Together

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Lalu Yadav
COVID: LALU YADAV TO REMAIN IN JAIL
Roopa Farooki
COVID-19: UK BASED DOCTOR ON PPE
Donald Trump
TRUMP TEARS INTO CHINA-CENTRIC WHO
Jack Dorsey
DORSEY PLEDGES $1 BILLION
Congress
CONG SINGHVI ON COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
British
PIERS MORGAN: WHO IS RUNNING UK?