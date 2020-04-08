Kim Kardashian Does Her Bit For Children Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'kids Need Care Now'

With the Coronavirus infecting more than 4 lakh people across the country, the US has become the new epicenter of the virus, surpassing the national tallies of China and Italy together. While the officials in the capital, Washington DC, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Hollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness on social media platforms and are contributing generously to the state-initiated donation funds. Recently, beauty mogul and reality show star, Kim Kardashian voiced her opinion in support of underprivileged kids in the US on social media.

Kim Kardashian does her bit

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle to share a tweet in support of the less-privileged children in the US with a picture. In the picture, Kim can be seen posing, as she flaunts her palm, which is labelled by the CMN Hospital. The actor also urged her fans to donate generously to the CMN hospital. Take a look:

Join me in supporting @cmnhospitals during #ChildrensHospitalWeek because kids need care now. They need children’s hospitals now more than ever! Visit https://t.co/aG7mEYRlIT to learn more. pic.twitter.com/7W4CLI6J5h — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2020

In support of families & children affected by the COVID-19 crisis, KKW FRAGRANCE will be donating 20% of profits from ALL sales from 04.15- 05.15 to @BlessinBackpack, an organization that provides food on the weekends for children across America who might otherwise go hungry. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 6, 2020

Recently, Kim Kardashian announced that her SKIMS brand restocked its popular Cotton Collection on March 23, with 20% of profits going to Baby2Baby's COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to provide basic essentials to children and families impacted by the deadly outbreak in the US. As per reports, the price of the goodies ranged from $18 to $56, which was available in sizes XXS-4X. Take a look at the tweet:

Restocking soon: the Cotton Collection. As part of this restock, @SKIMS will be donating 20% of profits to @baby2baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support their mission to provide basic essentials to children in need. pic.twitter.com/FvaCHMlcUB — SKIMS (@skims) March 19, 2020

