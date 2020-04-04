Kim Kardashian's Net Worth Vs Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth; Who Is Richer?

Kim Kardashian is busy spending time with her kids amid the quarantine period. The social media sensation keeps posting pictures of her whereabouts to keep fans updated. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is also treating her followers with pictures from her trip to Armenia. While both the sisters are equally busy venturing out their individual careers in the industry, here's a look at Kim Kardashian's net worth and Kourtney Kadarshian's net worth.

Kim Kardashian's net worth

As per reports, Kim Kardashian is the second wealthiest of her family, after her mobile game-- Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, has been doing stupendously well with fans. A report states that the game has been downloaded more than 45 million times by people across the globe. As per several reports, Kim Kadarshian's net worth is estimated to around $350 million which is Rs 2590 crore making her the second richest sibling and the second richest member of the family after her youngest sister Kylie Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian's net worth

Kourtney Kardashian is an American reality television star, businesswoman, model, and an internet sensation. She has established a niche for herself-known for the highly successful reality show - Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney has also starred in reality shows titled- Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. As per several reports, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth is approximately somewhere between $35- 45 million which is somewhere Rs 300 crore.

Why Kim Kardashian's net worth is more?

Many reports say that Kim Kadarshian's has a massive net worth because she is one of the executive producers of her family’s hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside sisters Kourtney, Khloe and mother Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian's net worth shot up after she launched her own makeup line-- KKW Beauty selling lipsticks, contour palettes and many more products. And lately, Kim Kadarishain's net worth has reportedly seen an upsurge after she got her own collection of perfumes called KKW Fragrance.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

