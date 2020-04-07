Jax Taylor Disses Kim Kardashian's Quarantine Story; Kardashian Fans Hit Back

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a global lockdown and most people have quarantined themselves inside their homes. Even massively popular celebs, such as Kim Kardashian, have self-isolated themselves during the pandemic. Recently, Kim Kardashian featured in an interview, where she revealed what she and her family were up to during the quarantine.

However, Jax Taylor was not interested in Kim Kardashian's quarantine story. Jax Taylor even took to social media and slammed Kim Kardashian, claiming that no one cared about what she was doing during the pandemic. While many of Jax Taylor's fans agreed with him, some of Kim Kardashian's followers were not pleased and tried to defend her.

Kim Kardashian's fans come to her defense after Jax Taylor throws shade at her on Twitter

Why? Who cares. What about the rest of the world. This is dumb. https://t.co/6u9ihgsRYZ — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) March 31, 2020

Above is Jax Taylor's tweet where he threw shade at Kim Kardashian. Jax Taylor questioned why the media was interviewing Kim during the pandemic, claiming that the rest of the world was much more important. Many of Jax Taylor's fans agreed with his sentiment and supported the statement in the comments.

I Agree! Anything the Kardashian’s are doing I DO NOT CARE. I waited and waited for them to stop being so popular. Never happened. And never will apparently. — Ms. Me (@real_mrsjonsnow) March 31, 2020

.. Agree. what about we care more about the people that lost their jobs or how anyone in the medical field are getting by. s — Sue Lukaszek (@sueluk888) March 31, 2020

However, Kim Kardashian's followers were not pleased with Jax Taylor's Tweet. One fan asked Jax Taylor to watch the whole video before dissing Kim Kardashian. The fan revealed that Kim Kardashian was using her celebrity status for good, as she was donating millions to those incarcerated for small offenses.

Watch the show ( the View) before you give your opinion. Kim is donating a million, and also helping people who are incarcerated for small offenses. She is actually using her celebrity to help. — Marilyn Booth (@malbooth1) March 31, 2020

