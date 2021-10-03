Kim Kardashian's Journey To Become A Lawyer To Get 'strong Focus' In The KUWTK Spin-off

After a successful run for over a decade with the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family is gearing up for the spin-off series, which is set to feature the Kardashian clan once again. However, this time, the show will focus strongly on the Kardashian sisters namely Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner. Setting the spin-off different from KUWTK, it is set to cover political topics including Kim's much-talked-about journey to become a lawyer.

Kim Kardashian's law journey in spin-off series

According to a report from US Weekly, the Kardashians are back on filming their family affairs with the new Hulu series. The new series will 'strongly focus' on the Kardashian sisters and their mother Kris Jenner. The series will portray Kim Kardashian's journey to becoming a lawyer, which fans got a glimpse of in KUWTK. According to their sources, 'They’re making [the new show] somewhat political'.

Moreover, the Television stars were in charge of the ropes for the spin-off series as they enjoyed having control during filming resulting in the series being out sooner than scheduled as the production team is different from the previous show. Additionally, the series will reportedly have an entirely different concept as according to US Weekly, 'It’s more chic. They recently started filming. They’re going to try to keep filming on the down-low as much as possible to keep it a surprise for fans.'

More on Keeping up with the Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner family bid adieu to the series in July this year as Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to write, ''It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.''

Recently, the Selfish author made headlines at the Met Gala 2021 by donning an all-black gown that also covered her face. The outfit sparked a meme fest on the internet with many comparing it with Harry Potter's fictional character dementor.

Image: AP