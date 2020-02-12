Kim Kardashian's Top 3 Products That Created Sensation Among Her Fans

The Kardashians are popular for their beauty line. In fact, Kylie Jenner is amongst the youngest billionaires. And since Kim Kardashian launched her own beauty line in 2017, the model has worked hard and maintained a firm position in the industry. From contour stick to fragrances, she now has a full-fledged empire. The perfumes are more extravagant as they come in crystal-shaped bottles.

The KKW Beauty products all come in nude-coloured packaging making it look alluring. Her products come with a touch of Kanye’s Yeezy design. Take a look at the best products from KKW beauty.

KKW x Winnie Eyeshadow Palette

The KKW x Winnie Palette is a 12-pan palette formulated for an easy and blendable application. The matte shadows provide a creamy powdery finish in an array of warm tones including a mid-tone brown, walnut brown, and rich burgundy. The butter-smooth metallic shadows can be used wet or dry and with brushes or fingers to create an effortlessly saturated, silky look. This product is in collaboration with model Winnie Harlow.

KKW Red Crème Lipstick in Classic Red

The classic red colour is timeless. The product's lip quenching formula contains moisturizing oils and extracts to deliver a creamy and luxurious application that hugs the lips for the most comfortable wear. It will provide dimension and shape to your lips, making them look more defined.

KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation



This product has an interesting application that will lure in the beauty product lovers. The creamy formula and innovative pigments blend evenly and seamlessly into the skin. The silky powders leave the skin with a naturally flawless finish that’s never sticky or heavy. The unique water-resistant formula bonds with the skin to enhance wear while giving off subtle hints of vanilla and coconut. This is a must-have product who the beauty-police.

