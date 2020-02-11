Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Gorgeous New Honey Blonde Hair | See Pic Inside

Kim Kardashian is known for her extravagant fashion sense and has changed the colour of her hair numerous times in the past. So it was not really a huge surprise for her fans when the massively popular celeb revealed her new hair colour to them on social media, on January 10, 2020. Kim Kardashian decided to change her look by colouring her natural brunette hair with a honey blonde dye, and undeniably, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star looks absolutely gorgeous with her new sunkissed hair.

Kim Kardashian gives her hair a gorgeous makeover

Also Read | Kim Kardashian to Margot Robbie: Outfits that Hollywood celebs sported this week

Above is the video that was shared online by Kim Kardashian on her official social media handle. The video clearly showed Kim Kardashian's brand new honey blonde look, while a makeup artist put some eyeshadow over her face. The celeb's fans had mixed reactions to her new hair colour, with some praising her new look while others hated it. Many also pointed out that this was not the first time that Kim Kardashian had coloured her hair blonde. Here is what Kim Kardashian's fans are saying about her new honey blonde waves.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian believes her son Psalm is a reincarnation of her father

IS DIRTY BLONDE KIM BACK???? *memory lane * pic.twitter.com/mVFzPUr1HH — ✌🏽 (@kimkwestprinces) February 11, 2020

😭😭 it reminds me of lady gaga’s crazy venus wig for artpop — jean-baptiste (@artworkbyjb) February 11, 2020

THIS HAIR!!!! CMON GOLDIE LOCKS — noemi (@NoemyeWest) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Kim Kardashian reveals 'surrogate therapist' helped bond with woman carrying Chicago

In an exclusive interview with an international entertainment portal, Kim Kardashian's hair colourist, George Papanikolas, revealed that if one had dark hair, and wanted to copy Kim’s look, they would usually need to lighten their base colour, and then get highlights. He also added that it also usually required several sessions to get it from dark to light. He never recommended doing it in one session, as the best results took over several months, and one also needed to factor in the financial and time commitments to maintain a lighter colour.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West wishes she could change THIS flaw in her shapewear line

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.