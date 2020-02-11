Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Inspired Outfits That Are Perfect For A Party

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner are popular worldwide because of their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While Kim Kardashian is an American media personality and has her own cosmetics brand, Kendall is recognised as one of the most popular fashion models. The two sisters have a huge fan following and are widely popular among fashion enthusiasts. Their outfits become fashion trends in no time. Here are photographs of the sisters that are party outfit inspirations for everyone.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teach us how to dress up for a party

In this picture, Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a silver, black and cream off-shoulder dress. She has accessorised her look with a silver choker necklace and can be seen wearing a bright red lip shade. She has let her hair loose. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, is wearing a golden dress with spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline. Her dress is body-hugging and Kim is seen wearing a black choker necklace to accessorise her look. Check out the post below.

In this picture, the two sisters can be seen wearing long dresses. Kendall Jenner can be seen wearing a floral print dress which has a mermaid cut. She has tied her hair back in a neat bun with a middle parting. Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline. Her dress is body-hugging from the top and has a mermaid tail cut at the bottom. She is wearing a necklace to accessorise her look and has left her hair open with a middle parting. Check out the post below.

In this photograph, Kendall Jenner can be seen wearing a round neck white t-shirt. To round up her look, she has chosen to wear leather pants with a bell-bottom. The fashion model has tied her hair back in a ponytail with a middle parting and is seen carrying a black shoulder bag. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, is wearing a cream coloured body con dress with full sleeves and a boat neckline. She has tied her hair up in a ponytail. She can be seen wearing a necklace and a pair of slippers to complete her look. This look is perfect for a lunch party.

Image Credits: Kendall Jenner Instagram

