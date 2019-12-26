Kit Harington Birthday: Best Scenes Of The Actor As Jon Snow In Game Of Thrones

Kit Harington is among the popular actors in Hollywood. Making his debut in 2012, Harington has appeared in several movies and television shows. Harington is most prominent for his role as Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones. The actor was born on December 26, 1986. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know some of his best scenes in GOT.

Kit Harington’s best scenes in Game of Thrones

Jon and Ygritte

Among many relationships in the series, Jon and Ygritte's is one of the most admired. Ygritte was the one who first coined the famous like "You Know Nothing, Jon Snow." The two share some of the best bond. In fact, their chemistry is such that they are a real-life couple now.

Lord Commander

Jon found it hard to make his worth at the Nights watch. However, after several events, he becomes the lord commander, which starts his rise. Him beheading Janos Slynt, who does not obey his order, is where he uses his authority power, probably for the first time.

Returning from death

The season 5 ended on a cliff-hanger of Jon’s death. His return from the dead, with the help of Melisandre, at the start of season 6, is one of the most popular scenes in the show. After his comeback, he hangs the guilty, which shows his will to do the right thing.

Killing a white walker

Jon Snow was the first main character to fight a white walker and eventually kill him. He had killed many since then, but the first remains a prominent one. It was the time he discovered white walkers’ weakness.

Aegon Targaryen

Being a bastard was Jon’s let down at many points. But when his life changes as he gets to know that he is Aegon Targaryen, the true heir to the Throne. The dynamics of the show also changed with it.

Riding a Dragon

Before knowing that Jon Snow is Aegon Targaryen, the audience got a hint of that. Targaryen bonds well with dragons and this was seen in Jon. He rode dragon, Rhaegal, over Winterfell.

Killing Daenerys

The love of Jon Snow and Daenerys Stormborn came to rather a sadistic end. Jon kills his love Dany to save the kingdom, as per him. It is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the show.

The reunion

Jon reunites with the family he was raised with for almost after 7 seasons and anonyms years. His gathering with Sansa, Brandon and Arya Stark made many filled with tears. Even after a long time, the bond and love he shared with the Starks were strong.

The Battle of the Bastards

Jon Snow had various glorious moments, but The Battle of the Bastards is where he showed true courage. Filled with emotions he runs on the battlefield to fights Ramsay Bolton’s. But Bolton’s army comes at him as he runs alone, but Jon did not leave his strength and gets ready to fight them alone. However, Jon’s men also arrive on time. The fight sequence is said to be one of the best among television history.

