Saif Ali Khan's Udaybhan Inspired By Jon Snow? When Bollywood Was Compared To Hollywood

Bollywood seeks "inspiration" from Hollywood and other film industries around the world more often. Filmmakers and actors imitate or emulate characters in pop culture on film and television. For instance, Ranveer Singh's portrayal in Padmavaaat has often been compared to Khal Drogo. Let's look at characters from Bollywood that were pitted against similar iconic characters of Hollywood.

When Bollywood characters were compared to Hollywood

Saif Ali Khan-Kit Harington

Since Ajay Devgn revealed Udaybhan Rathod's avatar from their period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, fans have been asking if it is an ode to Jon Snow, the popular GOT character. Saif is playing the key antagonist in the movie, who is fighting against Shivaji Maharaj and his army to conquer Sinhagad. Many Twitter users compared Saif's look to Jon Snow on Twitter.

Ranveer Singh-Jason Momoa

Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's' Padmaavat' had women swooning over his tall, brawny, and threatening look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. With the TV show Game of Thrones at the height of its popularity, many believed that Ranveer's Khilji bore similarities to Khal Drogo's character from the popular television show.

Fatima Sena-Keira Knightley

Fatima Sana Shaikh's poster as the character Zafira that was released online was another case of spotting similarities. This time around, people were quick to spot similarities between Fatima's look from the movie with the character of Guinevere, which was essayed by Keira Knightley in the 2004 movie 'King Arthur.'

Amitabh Bachchan-Geoffrey Rush

Amitabh Bachchan’s Khudabaksh character from Thugs of Hindustan was compared to Captain Barbosa from the movie, Pirates of the Caribbean. Not only the characters, but fans spotted several similarities between the sea fights and other water sequences between the two movies.

